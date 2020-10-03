Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Oct 03 2020
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone reportedly angry at her manager after leaked WhatsApp chats

Web Desk

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Deepika Padukone is enraged over the details about her that were leaked 

Following the drug debacle that has enveloped Bollywood into its grasp, Deepika Padukone is reportedly infuriated.

According to a report by Filmibeat, the B-Town diva is enraged over the details about her that were leaked by her manager Karishma Prakash to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The report revealed how the Padmaavat star was angry at her manager for telling authorities about their private WhatsApp chats and how she was the admin of one of the groups about drugs.

Apart from that, earlier reports about Deepika wanting her husband and actor Ranveer Singh to be with her during the interrogation, were also quashed.

A report by Rediff claimed: "Deepika may look fragile and delicate and that she needs her man by her side during a crisis but she's a very strong woman. She's capable of handling herself.”

“She had gone through the possible questions at the NCB interrogation with her legal team the night before and she was prepared. It's a very tough situation for Deepika and Ranveer,” it was further revealed.

“But to suggest that she would ask her husband to be present during her questioning is way too wimpish a thought to be entertained by Deepika,” it added.

