Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Gilgit-Baltistan CM says army won’t be deployed for elections

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

In this file photo Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan DIG (R) Mir Afzal talking to media after a flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day. -APP

GILGIT: Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal on Friday said that army won’t be deployed for security in Gilgit-Baltistan during the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for Nov 15.

He said that the services of police and paramilitary forces would be utilized to maintain the law and order in the region.

"We will prove that police and paramilitary forces have full capability to provide security during elections," CM Afzal said while addressing a press conference.

Read more: Army chief desires transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, says Bilawal

"We will set an example for the whole country by conducting the GB elections without [help from] the army," he added. However, army officials could be posted in "sensitive areas" depending on the conditions, he clarified.

Afzal said the caretaker government is "neutral" and would investigate if evidence of rigging was found.

‘Allegations of political engineering baseless’

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan, in a press conference, said that the PML-N has lost control of its workers and now levelling allegations of "political engineering" against the election commission.

He expressed the resolve to conduct "transparent elections at any cost", and said help would be taken from GB Scouts, Rangers, police and Frontier Corps for the security.

Khan too said that the army would only be posted at sensitive polling stations.

"Arrangements for the elections are being made according to the coronavirus situation," he added.

More From Pakistan:

Girl allegedly gang-raped in Lahore hotel

Girl allegedly gang-raped in Lahore hotel
Nehal Hashmi's family, police scuffle in Karachi

Nehal Hashmi's family, police scuffle in Karachi

UK refuses to help Pakistani govt execute Nawaz Sharif's arrest warrants

UK refuses to help Pakistani govt execute Nawaz Sharif's arrest warrants

Security forces foil major terrorist activity in North Waziristan, says ISPR

Security forces foil major terrorist activity in North Waziristan, says ISPR
PMA warns of 'second wave' as disregard of coronavirus safety measures continues

PMA warns of 'second wave' as disregard of coronavirus safety measures continues
PEMRA 'little more than tool of political convenience', says HRCP after new airtime orders

PEMRA 'little more than tool of political convenience', says HRCP after new airtime orders
Govt finalises preparations to hold special CSS exams by December

Govt finalises preparations to hold special CSS exams by December

Pakistan reopens Kartarpur corridor in wake of 'overall improvement in COVID-19 situation'

Pakistan reopens Kartarpur corridor in wake of 'overall improvement in COVID-19 situation'
Enemies of the army are enemies of Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan

Enemies of the army are enemies of Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan
PKR to USD and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 2

PKR to USD and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 2
Government acquires 86% land for Diamer-Bhasha dam

Government acquires 86% land for Diamer-Bhasha dam
PML-N recommends Nawaz Sharif against coming to Pakistan: Pervaiz Rashid

PML-N recommends Nawaz Sharif against coming to Pakistan: Pervaiz Rashid

Latest

view all