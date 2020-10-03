Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 03 2020
Prince William, Prince Harry’s rift can lead to a disaster like ‘1936 abdication crisis’

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry’s rift could cause immense damage to British royal family and can lead to a disaster like the 1936 abdication crisis and the 1997 death of Diana as one of the traumas that changed the monarchy.

The relationship between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry is critical to the future of the royal family, claimed the new book.

The author of Battle of Brothers Robert Lacey claims that Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William’s relationship ‘was utterly broken’ by Harry’s disrespect and the royal siblings have barely spoken since.

The bombshell book claims Prince Harry and William’s rift started when the former “betrayed” the Queen by announcing Megxit plans without consulting her.

The author further claimed that the split could cause immense damage to the monarchy.

The elder brother was surprised at Harry’s decision to step down from his royal duty and service to the crown.

He writes, “If this breach between the brothers is not healed in some way it will come to stand with the 1936 Abdication crisis and the 1997 death of Diana as one of the traumas that changed the monarchy.”

