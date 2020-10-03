Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 03 2020
By
Web Desk

‘BLACKPINK’ open up about their candid thoughts on working with Selena Gomez

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

‘BLACKPINK’ open up about their candid thoughts regarding working with Selena Gomez

With their debut album finally out, the girls of BLACKPINK sat for an interview and touched upon their experiences both making the album, as well as their collaborations with artists like Selena Gomez.

Touching on their connection to the Grammy award-winning singer, the girls claimed, "She was such a sweet and humble person to work with, and, you know, she was so supportive of us from the first day we got on a call." Jennie even added, "And on top of that, she nailed the videos even though we weren't together."

The main reason why virtual collaborations are a rather new thing for the BLACKPINK girls is because of the awkwardness of "meeting someone for the first time through a screen.”

However, even in spite of it all, Selena ended up being "really, really down to earth and so authentic that when we were talking to her it just clicked straight away."

Apart from that, the girls are currently working on their highly publicized documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky. Jennie believes this film will not only give fans endless amounts of entertainment but will also show a more “unfiltered, vulnerable selves."

"It's boring to always show them the polished versions of ourselves," Rosé chimed in. "We do know they're dying to know what goes on behind the scenes."

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul's Bamsi Alp looks dapper in latest picture

Ertugrul's Bamsi Alp looks dapper in latest picture
Snoop Dogg fans left surprised as he sends prayers to Trump

Snoop Dogg fans left surprised as he sends prayers to Trump
John Lennon’s former aide getting sued by Yoko Ono for exploiting singer

John Lennon’s former aide getting sued by Yoko Ono for exploiting singer
Machine Gun Kelly thinks his music changed after romance with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly thinks his music changed after romance with Megan Fox
Angeline Jolie loses battle to remove judge ahead of court appearance against Brad Pitt

Angeline Jolie loses battle to remove judge ahead of court appearance against Brad Pitt
Mariah Carey promotes new album ‘The Rarities’ with unreleased music

Mariah Carey promotes new album ‘The Rarities’ with unreleased music
Shia LaBeouf faces battery and theft charges after allegedly attacking a man

Shia LaBeouf faces battery and theft charges after allegedly attacking a man
Brooklyn Beckham faces domestic abuse claims after contentious photo

Brooklyn Beckham faces domestic abuse claims after contentious photo
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to not ‘interfere’ in US politics and elections

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to not ‘interfere’ in US politics and elections

Prince William, Prince Harry’s rift can lead to a disaster like ‘1936 abdication crisis’

Prince William, Prince Harry’s rift can lead to a disaster like ‘1936 abdication crisis’
Facebook quashes ‘The Social Dilemma’ makers for distorting facts

Facebook quashes ‘The Social Dilemma’ makers for distorting facts
How Prince William can take over the throne right after Queen Elizabeth II

How Prince William can take over the throne right after Queen Elizabeth II

Latest

view all