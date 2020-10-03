Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 03 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not ready to celebrate Christmas with Queen: report

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not ready to visit Britain and celebrate Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members.

The couple, who stepped down from their royal duties earlier this year and settled in Santa Barbara, California, have reportedly told their friends that they are ‘not ready’ to return to Britain for the Christmas after reports that they were desperate to visit UK before the festival.

According to a report by the Daily Mirror, since the return of Meghan and Harry could be tense after rift reports with Prince William, the royal couple is most likely to spend Christmas at their $14 million mansion in Los Angeles.

The report quoted Vanity Fair that "At this stage Prince Harry and Meghan are really enjoying their new life in California and their new home.”

"Let's just say that while things are better between Harry and his brother, it's not what it was, and I don't think anyone is ready for a cozy family Christmas right now," the Vanity Fair cited sources as saying.

It will be Prince Harry and Meghan’s second consecutive year to miss the Christmas with Queen if they decide not to return.

Last year, the royal couple spent it with the Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland. 

