Punjab police constitutes special team to arrest Capt (retd) Safdar, other PML-N leaders

PML-N leaders Captain (retd) Safdar (left) and Asif Kirmani (right) speak. Photo: file

The Punjab police have constituted a special team to arrest Captain (retired) Safdar and other PML-N leaders after they were booked in a sedition case and accused of using provocative and threatening words against state and administrative institutions.



A case was registered in Gujranwala's Satellite Town Police Station against Safdar and other PML-N leaders on Sunday. The complaint states that Safdar used these words during a meeting of the party leaders at PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt's house.



The development comes a few days after PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had announced that the party will hold a rally in Gujranwala on October 16.



The government and opposition parties have traded barbs over the past few weeks ever since the latter formed the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance with its stated objective to get rid of the government.



JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur-Rehman, addressing a media briefing a few weeks ago, had said that the opposition was demanding the "immediate resignation of selected Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Niazi".

He had said that a failure to do so will result in the joint opposition announcing country-wide protests that will include the participation of lawyers, traders, labourers, farmers, civil society, and the people in general.

"In the first phase, beginning October, rallies will be held in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

"In the second phase, starting December, huge demonstrations will take place country-wide. In the third phase, to begin in January next year, a long-march will move towards Islamabad," Fazl had said.

"To oust the selected government, the joint opposition will use all tactics, including a vote of no confidence and resignations from the parliament."

