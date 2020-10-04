Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 04 2020
Prince Harry requested to return to UK for the sake of veterans in need

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Prince Harry has been urged to fly back to the United Kingdom by the former head of the British Army.

General Sir Richard Dannatt claimed that owing to the Duke of Sussex’s decision to take an exit from the British royal family, veterans are likely to lose out.

He said this during an interview with Sunday People, adding that it was a shame that Harry was no more part of the armed forces charities that play a big part in providing aid to veterans who were wounded or are troubled.

“Harry and Meghan are very much involved in other things and that’s their life choice and I don’t criticise them for that,” said General Dannatt.

"But it means that he is not as available, not supporting in such a high-profile fashion, the work of charities and the needs of veterans,” he went on to say.

“I don’t criticise him for that, he makes his own choices, but we miss him and I hope that in a change of circumstances, that I can’t envisage, he returns to take up more traditional royal duties in this country,” he added.

