entertainment
Sunday Oct 04 2020
Harry Styles is sadly not the next James Bond

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

We’ve got some disappointing news for Harry Styles fans as previous reports about the singer starring as James Bond have sadly been quashed.

Sources had claimed earlier this week that the Dunkirk actor was having talks to take Daniel Craig’s place in the next James Bond film which subsequently unleashed a wave of euphoria amongst fans.

However, the news has now been dubbed baseless as Mail Online confirmed citing a representative for the actor that there happens to be no truth to the chitchat.

A source had previously told the same publication: "Harry is deadly serious. He has had a series of high-level meetings about becoming 007. Harry believes he is the final two."

"Harry is a new age British man... he's confident in his own skin and making him Bond would signal the franchise changing with the times,” the same source had earlier reported. 

