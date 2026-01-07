Sarah Jessica Parker talks about ‘Family Stone 2’ after Diane Keaton loss

Sarah Jessica Parker described the Family Stone sequel as “bittersweet” in the wake of Diane Keaton’s passing.

The 60-year-old actress stepped out for the Golden Eve dinner ahead of the 2026 Golden Globes to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Tuesday (January 6) in Los Angeles.

While there, she gave an update on Hocus Pocus 3, and the possibility of a sequel for The Family Stone.

“They’re working on it,” she told Variety‘s Marc Malkin. “Where Bette [Midler] goes, I go. Bette is like a 13-year-old girl with a new bike. She’s like, ‘I have wheels, let us travel.’”

As for a Family Stone sequel, SJP shared it’s bittersweet to do one.

“I’m so excited…but it’s a rather bittersweet quandary given the loss of Diane Keaton,” she said. “But it was a very special group of actors, and prior to Diane’s passing, there had been conversations with everybody, so I hope that we’ll be able to. The hardest thing is everybody’s schedules.”

A few weeks ago, writer and director of the first movie, Thomas Bezucha, said that the sequel is mostly about Diane‘s character, Sybil, being gone. If you recall, Sybil passed away in the first movie.