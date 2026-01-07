Minnie Driver finds love on her her own terms

Minnie recently starred in Netflix's Run Away

Minnie Driver has spoken candidly about finding love in her 50's with her fiancé, Addison O'Dea.

The Good Will Hunting actress, 55, has previously been in relationships with Matt Damon, John Cusack, Josh Brolin, and shares a son, Henry, 17, with Timothy J. Lea.

Minnie is now engaged to the American filmmaker, 46.

The pair have been in a relationship since 2019 and decided to keep their romance private.

In a new interview, Minnie gave a rare insight into her relationship and said women should try to free themselves of the pressures of finding a man.

She told the Grazia: ‘1,000% embrace the notion that you’re never going to meet anyone ever again. Sit with it. Become celebratorily OK with it.

'Then if a guy walks into your life - great. And if a guy doesn’t walk into your life - also great. I would’ve been fine if Addison had never shown up, though I’m so glad he did. But we’ve got to get over the idea that we are incomplete if we don’t have a man. It’s not true.'

Minnie recently starred in Netflix's Run Away, an eight-episode series, based on the bestselling crime thriller book, which follows Simon Greene (played by James Nesbitt) as he searches for his daughter Paige (Ellie de Lange).

The Return to Me actress plays James's character's wife Ingrid.