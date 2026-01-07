AngryGinge lands BRIT Awards role after 'I'm A Celebrity' win

AngryGinge has now secured his first presenting job at the BRIT Awards next month

I'm A Celebrity winner AngryGinge is currently enjoying his success and fame following his jungle stint.

The Youtuber, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, 24, helped achieving a staggering 13 million votes, contributing to ITV's show's viewing figures reaching their highest in a decade.

And Mancunian AngryGinge has now secured his first presenting job at the BRIT Awards next month, when the ceremony heads to the city's Co-Op Arena.

The television personality, who is a huge Taylor Swift fan, will take to the stage on February 28, with the show also being broadcast on ITV.

'Organisers jumped at the chance to sign up Ginge who is a proud local lad, and who obviously went down a storm in the jungle', a source told The Mirror.

'The show is also on ITV and the execs there love him following his heroics Down Under, and they really want to continue working with him.

'Ginge brings with him a huge audience, which awards bosses love and so they jumped at the chance for Ginge to present an award. The place will go mad when he walks out'.

It was revealed back in June that the BRIT Awards would be moving away from London for the first time in the ceremony's 46-year history.