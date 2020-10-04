Sirine Jahangir makes history as first British-Pakistan to reach ‘BGT' semifinals

British-Pakistani singer Sirine Jahangir has reached the semifinals of Britain’s Got Talent, after she left all stunned with her powerful vocals earlier.



Delivering soul-stirring performances, the 14-year-old visually impaired singer became the first ever British-Pakistani to enter the show’s semi-finals.

Jahangir had won over the hearts of judges as well as the audience with her unmatched talent and her inspiring story of how she lost her vision at the age of nine.

Talking to BBC, Jahngir had spoken about her audition on the show which moved everyone to tears.

“When I was walking towards the stage, the only thing I wanted was to do something that enables me to help people like me,” she said.

Kafeel Jahangir, her father, told BBC how his daughter had encountered all difficulties with a brave face on.

“Sirine has been really brave, courageous and smart despite facing a difficult period. When she lost her sight, I knew at the time that the universe wants her to do something big,” he had said.