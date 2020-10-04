Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Nicole Poturalski encourages Brad Pitt ahead of court appearance against Angeline Jolie?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Nicole Poturalski encourages beau Brad Pitt ahead of upcoming court appearance against Angeline Jolie?

Brad Pitt’s new flame Nicole Poturalski has shared a cryptic message for her beau ahead of his upcoming court appearance in children’s custody case against his ex Angeline Jolie.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old German model wrote, “The best thing about your life is that it is in a constant state of design. This means you have at all times, the power to resign it.”

She went on to say “Make moves, allow shifts, smile more, do more, do less, say no, say yes. Just remember when it comes to your life, you are not just the artist but the masterpiece as well.”

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star and Nicole were first spotted together in November last year during a performance of Kanye West's opera Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl.

Recently, the lovebirds enjoyed a romantic trip to his Chateau Miraval in France.

Meanwhile, Brad and his former wife Angeline Jolie have been embroiled in a legal batter since their divorce in 2016 as they have yet to settle on a custody arrangement for their kids on a permanent basis.

More From Entertainment:

Sirine Jahangir makes history as first British-Pakistan to reach ‘BGT' semifinals

Sirine Jahangir makes history as first British-Pakistan to reach ‘BGT' semifinals

Cardi B calls out BLACKPINK fans for bashing her work ethic

Cardi B calls out BLACKPINK fans for bashing her work ethic
First look at Emma Corrin donning Princess Diana’s wedding dress in ‘The Crown’

First look at Emma Corrin donning Princess Diana’s wedding dress in ‘The Crown’
Cardi B's savage jab at Donald Trump's COVID-19 result is breaking the internet

Cardi B's savage jab at Donald Trump's COVID-19 result is breaking the internet
Demi Lovato’s family relieved that she walked away from Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato’s family relieved that she walked away from Max Ehrich

Kanye West calls for ‘civility’ as he wishes health to Donald Trump

Kanye West calls for ‘civility’ as he wishes health to Donald Trump
Demi Lovato hints at her feelings after Max Ehrich breakup

Demi Lovato hints at her feelings after Max Ehrich breakup
Meghan Markle does not want to celebrate Christmas with Queen?

Meghan Markle does not want to celebrate Christmas with Queen?
Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud intensified over deception on Archie’s birth

Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud intensified over deception on Archie’s birth
Prince Harry requested to return to UK for the sake of veterans in need

Prince Harry requested to return to UK for the sake of veterans in need

Latest

view all