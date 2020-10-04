Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

'Prince William: A Planet for Us All': Time and release date

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Royal fans are eagerly waiting for  "Prince William: A Planet for Us All",  a film which follows the Duke of Cambridge on a global mission to champion action for the natural world and celebrate the pioneering work of local heroes.

Filmed at a time of unparalleled change for everyone, the documentary follows Prince William from Africa to Asia, from London to Liverpool and to the Sandringham Estate, charting his journey as the world has awoken to the urgent need to restore our planet. 

It shows The Duke as he has developed his lifelong passion for African conservation into a global leadership role on the environment. We see him join conservation heroes great and small: from Sir David Attenborough to children and young people protecting the natural world close to home.


The film has been produced Oxford Films in association with Talesmith, for ITV.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William likely to replace Prince Harry as head of Royal Marines

Prince William likely to replace Prince Harry as head of Royal Marines
Kate Middleton’s pregnancy health scare ‘may have’ signaled twin births

Kate Middleton’s pregnancy health scare ‘may have’ signaled twin births
Queen Elizabeth knowingly tossed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s photo out of Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth knowingly tossed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s photo out of Christmas speech
Indian megastar Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood's drug 'problem'

Indian megastar Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood's drug 'problem'
Queen’s remarks on Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview revealed

Queen’s remarks on Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview revealed
Queen Elizabeth’s children asked to give up royal homes running on taxpayers’ money

Queen Elizabeth’s children asked to give up royal homes running on taxpayers’ money

Hailey Bieber enjoys a ‘date night’ with Justin Bieber after pregnancy speculations

Hailey Bieber enjoys a ‘date night’ with Justin Bieber after pregnancy speculations
Jim Carrey apes Joe Biden as SNL takes a dig at Trump’s diagnosis

Jim Carrey apes Joe Biden as SNL takes a dig at Trump’s diagnosis
Jimmy Fallon thanks BTS army for unending support: ‘You are a dream’

Jimmy Fallon thanks BTS army for unending support: ‘You are a dream’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have to pay a price' for Netflix’s demands

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have to pay a price' for Netflix’s demands
Nicole Poturalski encourages Brad Pitt ahead of court appearance against Angeline Jolie?

Nicole Poturalski encourages Brad Pitt ahead of court appearance against Angeline Jolie?
Sirine Jahangir makes history as first British-Pakistan to reach ‘BGT' semifinals

Sirine Jahangir makes history as first British-Pakistan to reach ‘BGT' semifinals

Latest

view all