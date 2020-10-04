'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo calls Trump 'Super Spreader'

A CNN reporter on Sunday said that he was informed by Ohio governor Mike DeWine that President Donald Trump and his team were likely infected with coronavirus when they were in Ohio on Tuesday.

According to Jack Tapper, the White House didn't call the president to let him know that they had tested positive for the disease.

"Nor have they reached out to him to contact trace to find Ohioans possibly exposed by POTUS," said the anchor.



Reacting to the shocking news, Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo said he wants to live in an America where "our president is responsible and care enough about other people to help stop the spread of COVID-19, not be a super-spreader."

The "Avengers" star concluded his tweeted with hashtag #WithBidenWeCan





