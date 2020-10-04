Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo calls Trump 'Super Spreader'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

A CNN reporter on Sunday said that he was informed by Ohio governor Mike DeWine that President Donald Trump and his team were likely infected with coronavirus when they were in Ohio on Tuesday.

According to Jack Tapper, the White House didn't call the president to let him know that they had tested positive for the disease.

"Nor have they reached out to him to contact trace to find Ohioans possibly exposed by POTUS," said the anchor.

Reacting to the shocking news, Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo said he wants to live in an America where "our president is responsible and care enough about other people to help stop the spread of COVID-19, not be a super-spreader." 

The "Avengers" star concluded his tweeted with hashtag #WithBidenWeCan


More From Entertainment:

'Prince William: A Planet for Us All': Time and release date

'Prince William: A Planet for Us All': Time and release date

Prince William likely to replace Prince Harry as head of Royal Marines

Prince William likely to replace Prince Harry as head of Royal Marines
Kate Middleton’s pregnancy health scare ‘may have’ signaled twin births

Kate Middleton’s pregnancy health scare ‘may have’ signaled twin births
Queen Elizabeth knowingly tossed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s photo out of Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth knowingly tossed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s photo out of Christmas speech
Indian megastar Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood's drug 'problem'

Indian megastar Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood's drug 'problem'
Queen’s remarks on Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview revealed

Queen’s remarks on Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview revealed
Queen Elizabeth’s children asked to give up royal homes running on taxpayers’ money

Queen Elizabeth’s children asked to give up royal homes running on taxpayers’ money

Hailey Bieber enjoys a ‘date night’ with Justin Bieber after pregnancy speculations

Hailey Bieber enjoys a ‘date night’ with Justin Bieber after pregnancy speculations
Jim Carrey apes Joe Biden as SNL takes a dig at Trump’s diagnosis

Jim Carrey apes Joe Biden as SNL takes a dig at Trump’s diagnosis
Jimmy Fallon thanks BTS army for unending support: ‘You are a dream’

Jimmy Fallon thanks BTS army for unending support: ‘You are a dream’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have to pay a price' for Netflix’s demands

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have to pay a price' for Netflix’s demands
Nicole Poturalski encourages Brad Pitt ahead of court appearance against Angeline Jolie?

Nicole Poturalski encourages Brad Pitt ahead of court appearance against Angeline Jolie?

Latest

view all