Tyga criticized for latest OnlyFans stunt

Rapper Tyga became a top trend on Twitter after objectionable pictures of the artist were circulated on social media.

According to Twitter users, the picture surfaced online after the singer had shared them on OnlyFans, an adult-oriented website.

He was accused of deliberately sharing his private pictures on the platform to earn money amid the financial crisis.

Tyga is not the first celebrity to have joined OnlyFans.

Bella Thorne and Tyga's ex-girlfriend recently joined the London-based app to earn more money.