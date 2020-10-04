Can't connect right now! retry
Tyga criticized for latest OnlyFans stunt

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Rapper Tyga became a top trend on Twitter after objectionable pictures of the artist were circulated on social media.

According to Twitter users, the picture surfaced online after the singer had shared them on OnlyFans, an adult-oriented website.

He was accused of deliberately sharing his private pictures on the platform to earn money amid the financial crisis.

Tyga is not the first celebrity to have joined OnlyFans. 

Bella Thorne and Tyga's ex-girlfriend recently joined the London-based app to earn more money.   

Megahn Markle and Prince Harry's one surprise decision broke many hearts

'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo calls Trump 'Super Spreader'

'Prince William: A Planet for Us All': Time and release date

Prince William likely to replace Prince Harry as head of Royal Marines

Kate Middleton’s pregnancy health scare ‘may have’ signaled twin births

Queen Elizabeth knowingly tossed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s photo out of Christmas speech

Indian megastar Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood's drug 'problem'

Queen’s remarks on Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview revealed

Queen Elizabeth’s children asked to give up royal homes running on taxpayers’ money

Hailey Bieber enjoys a ‘date night’ with Justin Bieber after pregnancy speculations

Jim Carrey apes Joe Biden as SNL takes a dig at Trump’s diagnosis

Jimmy Fallon thanks BTS army for unending support: ‘You are a dream’

