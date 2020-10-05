Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 05 2020
'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic breaks down in tears: Watch new trailer of her romantic thriller 'Ramo'

Monday Oct 05, 2020

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan, who is enthralling fans with another season of 'Ramo', has appeared with tear-filled eyes in the new trailer of her romantic thriller.

Esra, who has been a global name for her outstanding performance and charming beauty, showed off her brilliant acting skills as fans also broke into tears after watching their beloved actress in pain.

Versatile actress turned to Instagram on Sunday and posted the trailer of the next episode. She wrote with a heart emoji, saying: "The 15th episode you have been waiting for. Last 5 days."

Esra, who has been a global name for her outstanding performance and charming beauty, shared picture on social media and wrote: "I wish everyone a good time."

Esra's dazzling looks in her new drama attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV. 

