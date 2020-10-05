Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 05 2020
Brad Pitt's sweetheart Nicole Poturalski leaves him tantalising as she shares her 'Sunday plans'

Monday Oct 05, 2020

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski has teased fans as she shared her 'Sunday plans' which includes sun, water and coffee.

Pitt's sweetheart shared a bunch of photos, showing her desire to fall into the arms of nature. The 27-year-old German model has been keeping fans updated about her whereabouts.

Nicole, who recently walked at runway appearance during Milan Fashion Week, spent time with her son. Now, the gorgeous diva revealed she is rejuvenating in nature's arms this Sunday.

Nicole took to Instagram and shared a picture from her Sunday escape and it's everything to take our mind off 2020. Her Sunday seems to be a perfect combination of a good view, good food and a cuppa coffee.

The model shared a picture of scenic location, with a view of the calm water, clear skies and no company whatsoever. The model captioned the picture to reveal that she is munching on fruits and sipping on coffee while unwinding in the shades of the tree.

She captioned the post: "My sunday plan : nature, fruits and coffee".

My sunday plan : nature, fruits and coffee

Nicole also took to her Instagram Stories that she was cosying up after a long walk and diving into a book. She shared the cover Sentimental Education, a novel by Gustave Flaubert, to reveal her choice of reading today.

The loverbirds haven't officially addressed the reports about their dating but Nicole did clap back at a troll accusing the couple of hating Angelina Jolie. 

