Bollywood
Monday Oct 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Kajol recalls the heartbreak of going through two miscarriages

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 05, 2020

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are now parents to a daughter Nysa, 17 and son, Yug, 10

One of the most sought-after couples in India, Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been good times as well as bad by standing beside each other. 

The couple’s relationship has been its fair share of bumps and setbacks as well. The Dilwale actor had suffered through two painful miscarriages.

Speaking about the heartbreaking occurrence, Ajay had stated back then: "Yes, we have lost our baby, but we have no regrets. it was an ectopic pregnancy. Kajol's life was in danger. as soon as the doctors informed us that they would have to operate, we both gave them the go-ahead.”

“Of course, both of us were thrilled when we learned of the pregnancy following a blood test. Still, if not today, tomorrow we will look forward to starting a family,” he added.

Kajol had opened up about her miscarriages as well during an interaction with Humans of Bombay: “Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time.”

“I had another miscarriage after that it was tough. But eventually it worked out we had Nysa & Yug & our family’s complete. We’ve been through so much we’ve formed our own company, Ajay’s on his 100th film & every day we’re building something new.”

The two are now parents to a daughter Nysa, 17 and son, Yug, 10.

