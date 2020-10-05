Perez Hilton apologizes, after years of mocking and exposing celebrities

Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., known more popularly as Perez Hilton, is one of the most infamous media personality in the entertainment business.

The blogger and his notorious website are known to be outing celebrities without their consent which makes him one of the most disliked man in the world of tabloid world.

However, it seems the contentious reporter has finally realized his mistake of ‘hurting’ people through his nonconsensual leaks.

Writing in his memoir, TMI: My Life in Scandal, Perez offered his apologies and said: “People wrote such hateful comments that I couldn’t bring myself to read even half of them.”

“The strength of the hate storm really shook me, and popped the bubble I had been living in. I realized for the first time that it wasn’t just a handful of people who disliked what I did — it was the overwhelming majority. I finally understood that the things I wrote genuinely hurt people, and deeply,” he went on to say.

“I didn’t care. That was partly down to being young and believing I would be successful forever, but it was also because I thought I was happy. In reality, I was drowning in negativity. I was stuck playing a part, too afraid to change, too afraid of losing my readers if I suddenly stopped being so mean,” he said further.