Drew Barrymore opens up about her dark past involving suicide attempt and drug abuse

Hollywood’s iconic actor Drew Barrymore has been one of the biggest names in the industry since the past few decades.

However, little do many of her fans know about her past struggles and how she was blacklisted by the same industry that she currently rules.

During an interview with The Sun, the 45-year-old opened up about her addiction to cocaine and marijuana at the age of only 12.

“I don’t know how I ended up here but I will never lose sight of how lucky I am. Being blacklisted at 12, I appreciate every job I have,” she said referencing her hit new daytime series, The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I know what it’s like to lose and work for things and be so lucky and have the opportunities I have and everything in between. I don’t think there’s much to hide at this point,” she said.

Barrymore had become a prominent face in the industry at only the age of four as she starred in Steven Spielberg’s E.T.

“[Hollywood] just wrote me off as damaged goods and I, sadly, understood that,” she went on to say.

She also made a suicide attempt at age 14 after which was taken to rehab by her mother and actor, Jaid Barrymore.

The 50 First Dates star made a banging return to the industry at age 17.