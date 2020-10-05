Harvey Weinstein’s rumoured girlfriend Alexandra Vino comes to his defense

Fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s rumoured girlfriend Alexandra Vino ha come to his defense.

The singer and actor, 30, defended his rumoured convicted partner, 68, claiming he had become a ‘scapegoat’ of the #MeToo movement.

Vino told The New York Post, “Everyone seems to hate Harvey but they don’t realize they don’t really hate Harvey.”

“They are being told how to feel. He is a scapegoat for this entire [#MeToo] movement and they’ve destroyed his life. It’s been like a ¬human sacrifice. People get 23 years in prison for murdering people, not for what he did,” she went on to say.

The aspiring screenwriter has been linked to Weinstein since last year when she was spotted cozying up to him.

Weinstein has been serving his 23-year sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility earlier this year after he was publicly accused of sexual assault by a number of women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd and Annabella Sciorra.