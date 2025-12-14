Gisele Bündchen, Joaquim Valente make waves on adventurous date

Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente zoom into a new adventure together for a fun filled date.

On Saturday, December 13, Tom Brady’s ex and her new love interest hit Florida’s water for a thrilling experience on jet skies.

Making waves under the sun, the two soak up the warmth and good vibes as they appear to be enjoying each other’s company.

They both stayed close to each other and sported life vests while on the water near their home in Surfside over the weekend.

Notably, this is not the first time the couple, who have been romantically linked since 2023, enjoyed some quality time with the splash.

In September they were spotted on a boat ride with their new born baby, whom they welcomed in February.

Although they have shied away from revealing too much about their son, the former Victoria’s Secret model was seen cradling her son while her beau took the wheel at that time.

In addition to the infant, Bundchen is also a mother to a son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13.

She welcomed both her elder children with her ex-husband Brady, with whom she was married from 2009 to 2022.

The former NFL star also shares an 18-year-old son, Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.