Gayle King reveals she’s still looking for her 'great love story'

Gayle King says she hasn’t given up on love and is still hoping for her own happy ending.

During a conversation with WNBA star A’ja Wilson at TIME magazine’s A Year in TIME event in New York City, the CBS Mornings co-host, 70, shared that she is “looking” for her own “great love story.”

King made the comment after Wilson, 29, spoke about staying connected with partner Bam Adebayo despite busy schedules.

Earlier this year, King told People magazine that “getting married” was next on her bucket list. She was previously married to attorney William Bumpus from 1982 to 1993, and they share two children.

In October, rumors spread online that King had secretly gotten engaged or married after viral images showed her wearing a large ring beside a mystery man. King quickly shut down the claims on CBS Mornings.

“Been getting a lot of texts, a lot of messages, stories online that I got engaged,” she said. “There’s a lucky man — I have no idea who he is.”

She explained the photos were fake. “These [AI-]generated images have been making their way across the internet,” King said. “So I’m here to say exclusively on CBS Mornings, I’m not married, not even engaged.”

Laughing, she added, “Where is he? I would like to see you, sir! Show yourself!”

King stressed, “I’m not married or engaged. Believe me, if I was, you’d hear it here first.”

Her co-host Nate Burleson joked, “So for all you guys watching, go ahead and shoot your shot.”

“You still have a shot!” King replied.

Speaking previously about dating, King said some men feel intimidated. “It’s not a matter of competing,” she said. “I’m not looking for someone to compete.”