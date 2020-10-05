Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 05 2020
Queen asked Meghan Markle, Harry to drop royal titles as she does not trust them

Monday Oct 05, 2020

Queen Elizabeth reportedly asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their royal HRH titles as she does not trust the royal couple after they announced to step down.

Royal author Robert Lacey in his book Battle of Brothers claimed that Queen does not trust Prince Harry and Meghan, who are officially called Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and asked the royal couple to drop their ‘HRH (His/Her Royal Highness)” after they stepped down from their royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year, are currently staying at their $14 million mansion in Los Angeles with son Archie.

The royal couple, in an agreement with the Queen, had agreed not to use the HRH titles.

According to the author, it was not clear exactly why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not stripped of their royal titles but he claims Queen Elizabeth does not trust for using the HRH titles.

There are also reports that Harry and Meghan could eventually relinquish all of their titles anyway since they want to work more in Hollywood, where titles are not as important as connections and experience.

