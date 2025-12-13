Taylor Swift shares surprising Kelce link long before dating Travis

Taylor Swift’s connection to the Kelce family didn’t start with her relationship with Travis Kelce — it predates it.

In the opening episode of her new Disney+ docuseries, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, Swift arrives for the first day of tour rehearsals repping the Philadelphia Eagles.

The moment reflects her longtime ties to Pennsylvania, where she grew up near Reading, and her previously confirmed Eagles fandom, including the lyric referencing an Eagles T-shirt in her 2020 song “Gold Rush.”

That allegiance would later shift. As Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce unfolded in 2023, her football loyalties moved toward the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eras Tour launched in March 2023, just one month after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII — the first Super Bowl to feature brothers Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce facing off against each other.

That summer, Travis attended Swift’s Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium. Though he was spotted trading friendship bracelets with fans, he later admitted he tried — unsuccessfully — to meet Swift backstage. By September, Swift attended her first Chiefs game in Kansas City to watch Travis play in person.

The docuseries also captures a private phone call between the couple, where they compare their careers. “We basically do the same job,” Swift tells him.

“You got teammates, I got teammates,” Kelce replies.

“You’ve got Coach Reid, I’ve got… my mom,” Swift adds, prompting laughter from both.

As the call ends, Kelce tells her, “Thanks for making my life better.” Swift responds, “I know, this was like — some people get a vitamin drip. I got this conversation.”

Swift later echoed that sentiment on The Late Show, saying she’s most grateful for being engaged to “the love of [her] life.”

The first two episodes of The End of an Era are now streaming on Disney+.