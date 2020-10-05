‘The Crown’ actress Emma Corrin on portraying Princess Diana's character

With pressure building up from all corners, actress Emma Corrin has been filling some major shoes with her portrayal of the late Princess Diana.

During her interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin spoke at length about taking up the role of global icon Princess Diana and how she had to fight through ‘harsh amounts of pressure’ to portray the princess’s essence.



Corrin first began by admitting how "there's a huge amount of pressure" with stepping out into the territory of icons and their portrayal, especially after they have met such a tragic and untimely end.

"Everyone has this ownership," the actress added.

The actress also said that fans' expectations towards the character have been "overwhelming since the beginning."

That is not to say however, that the star is not enjoying her time on the sets of The Crown. Despite the difficulty and harsh pressure, Corrin wants to make Diana “proud” through her portrayal. "I know that's strange and cheesy, but I feel like I know her."

During the course of her interview, Corrin also touched upon the difficulties associated with nailing Diana’s character down to the hair.

With complexities surging within the princess’s private battle with bulimia nervosa, (binging and purging) such a sensitive portrayal is even more tricky, since so many women face this eating disorder on a daily basis.

"Drawing on my experience, not that I've experienced that kind of self-harm, but mental health in general, it can lead you down a very dark path when you're struggling to cope, when things feel out of control.”

Corrin later went on to say, "Diana very much doesn't have the love and comfort and attention she needs from the man she loves or the family, who aren't really acting as a family to her. There is a build-up of emotion she can't deal with, and making herself sick is a way of taking back control."

Finding Princess Diana’s true personality and essence was something the actress learned firsthand from the late princess’s private secretary Patrick Jephson. It was from him that she "got a sense of [Diana's] joy.”

“He said she was so naturally happy. When she joined the royal family, she had come from living with flatmates in Earls Court and she was a very normal girl.”

Corrin concluded by saying, “Patrick said she was still full of that girlish silliness, very down to earth."