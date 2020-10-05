Afridi’s lethal spell helps KP restrict Sindh to 183-7 in National T20 Cup

Shaheen Afridi receives man of the match trophy. — Twitter/PCB

Another devastating spell of fast bowling by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shaheen Afridi dampened the impact of Sharjeel Khan's blistering 56-ball 90, and helped his team restrict Sindh to a modest total of 183-7 in their National T20 Cup match on Monday.

After being invited to bat first, Sindh rode Sharjeel's hard hitting and seemed to eye 200 and even beyond, even if the lefty did not get much support from the other end until Ahsan Ali (42) arrived at number five.

The almost one-man show had Sindh destined for a sizable, if not massive, total but Afridi, who had already taken two wickets at the top, returned to bowl at the death and removed Sharjeel and two others, which greatly curtailed the flow of runs.

He finished with impressive figures of five for 21 in his quota of four overs.

It was Afridi's second five-wicket haul of the tournament. Two matches ago, he had sunk Balochistan as well with figures of 5-20.