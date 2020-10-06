Nicole Kidman reminisces being married to Tom Cruise in rare interview

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise had a whirlwind romance that lasted a decade.



The couple parted ways in 2001, starring as husband and wife in Stanley Kubrick's final film before his death - Eyes Wide Shut.

In a rare move recently, Kidman came forth reflecting on her jovial times during marriage with Cruise during an interview with The New York Times.

The actress was asked about her experience of working as a married couple in Eyes Wide Shut.

"We were happily married through that," she responded. "We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We'd rent out a place and go racing at 3 in the morning. I don't know what else to say. Maybe I don't have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I'm not willing to."

"This is where the fallacy is: We loved working with him [Kubrick'," she added. "We shot that for two years. We had two kids and were living in a trailer on the lot primarily, making spaghetti because Stanley liked to eat with us sometimes. We were working with the greatest filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set."

While they wouldn't have called the process weird, "We would say, 'When is it going to end?' We went over there thinking it was going to be three months. It turned into a year, a year and a half," she acknowledged.

"But you go, As long as I surrender to what this is, I'm going to have an incredible time. Stanley, he wasn't torturous. He was arduous in that he would shoot a lot. But I'd sit on the floor of his office and talk, and we'd watch animal videos. He said animals were so much nicer than human beings. Though I do remember we were watching a wildlife thing where you saw the lion going after an antelope, and he could hardly watch it. Interesting, isn't it?" Kidman concluded.