Tuesday Oct 06 2020
AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta is ignoring calls by Sushant Singh’s lawyers

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

With Sushant Singh’s death case still being investigated four months after his passing, an audio leak featuring AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta has gone into hiding and is ignoring calls by the late actor’s lawyers. However, through this finding, law enforcement agencies were provided a bunch of new theories to comb through.

For the unversed, the AIIMS autopsy report on Sushant Singh’s corpse previously concluded death by suicide, however, an audio leak featuring the voice of Forensic head Dr Sudhir Gupta has turned the investigation over its head and has forced law enforcement to probe a murder angle yet again.

While the family’s lawyer Vikas Sing gave his personal thoughts on the doctor’s statement a day prior, he told the Times of India that he would now like to discuss the matter with the AIIMS personnel, however, his calls are being ignored.

The reason for his urgency in the matter is in part due to his fear that Dr Sudhir Gupta might change his stance on the matter and sweep the entire theory under the rug. 

