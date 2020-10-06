Can't connect right now! retry
Netflix gives sneak peek at Henry Cavill's season 2 avatar in 'The Witcher'

Netflix gives sneak peek at Henry Cavill's season 2 avatar in 'The Witcher'

Netflix recently dropped its very first sneak peek into Henry Cavill’s costume design for season 2 of "The Witcher" and fans are left flabbergasted and gushing for more.

The dark, detailed and tantalizing armor detail cascading across the actor’s bod, has been driving fans mad despite being denied a timely release of season 2 owing to Covid-19.

“New armour, same witcher,” the entertainment giant’s Twitter caption read. “Here's your first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in @witchernetflix Season 2.”

The logline for this new season promises adventure and mystery. “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.”

“While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”


