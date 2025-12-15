Eric Idle recalls final conversation with Rob Reiner before tragic death

Rob Reiner had been friends with Monthy Python alum Eric Idle for 50 years

Rob Reiner longtime friend Eric Idle recalled the last conversation he had with filmmaker before his passing.

Monthy Python alum revealed he spoke to When Harry Met Sally director just few hours before Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were tragically killed at their Brentwood home.

The 82-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that he spoke to Reiner 'for over an hour' the night before his death.

He described Reiner as 'clever, talented and very thoughtful', revealing how the director had been talking about filming at Stonehenge and his hopes for the future.

Idle, who had known Reiner for 50 years, said, “This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented and very thoughtful man. So awful.”

Idle first met the famed Michael “Meathead” Stivic at Reiner's father's home in 1975, beginning a friendship that lasted half a century.

At the time of his death, Reiner was reportedly working on a reboot of Fawlty Towers with John Cleese, which he and Michele were producing.

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer dead:

The couple was found dead Sunday, December 14 at their Brentwood residence.

Reportedly, the pair suffered stab wounds.

Tributes have poured in from across Hollywood including Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Guest, Elijah Wood, and Virginia Madsen.