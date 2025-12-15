Vanessa Hudgens swaps red carpet glam for cosy birthday vibes

Vanessa Hudgens kept her latest birthday celebrations real and cosy as she ditched glam for a comfy day.

While her admirers were celebrating her 37th birthday with throwbacks to her stylish appearances on the red carpet and other major events, The Princess Switch star was relaxing in her pyjamas.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, December 14, the High School Musical alum reposted an edit made by Complex featuring several of her chic and elegant looks for various events.

She captioned the montage with a brief yet playful text, which read, “Birthday vibe. In pjs tho lol.”

Other than that Hudgens, who made her feature film debut in Thirteen, shared no other posts or updates related to her birthday.

She did not share any birthday wishes from friends or peers, nor did she offer a glimpse of any celebration, if there was one.

The only clip she had on her social media account had snapshots of her from fashionable appearances at the events over the years.

Among other images, one was from her pregnancy days. She was wearing a sheer black dress with her baby bump on full display at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Additionally, the video ends with a slow motion video of the American actress and singer, stunning in another black dress with feathery details.

For the unversed, Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker have welcomed two children.

They had their first baby in July 2024 and their second in late November 2025.

The retired MLB player and the Hollywood actress have not publicly revealed the names and genders of both children.