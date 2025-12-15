Hailey Bieber debuts new transformation ahead of Christmas

Hailey Bieber shows off major decision during friends’ night out

Hailey Bieber seems to be starting a new era, or rather going back to one of her past eras, as 2026 approaches.

The 29-year-old icon took to Instagram on Sunday, December 15, and revealed a significant tweak in her look, much suited to the fall season.

The Rhode founder unveiled a drastic hair transformation by launching her new long bob, or lob after a long time of rocking her long hair.

While the supermodel sported a bob for many years before growing it out to shoulder length and then further, the short haircut is a big change and one that suits her a lot.

The mirror selfie on Hailey’s Story was met with much applause on social media as fans cheered for the short hair comeback.

Two years ago, in 2023, the mom of one debuted her chin-length bob, and that was the last short haircut she had.

While the lob is not as risky a move, it signifies a more mature look and makes her hair look more voluminous.

Alongside her social media post, Hailey also showed off the hairdo in husband Justin Bieber’s post as the couple enjoyed a night out with friends.