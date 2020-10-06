Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Madonna refused to work with David Guetta because his zodiac is Scorpio?

David Guetta once had a weird exchange with hit pop icon Madonna and it ended with him being booted from her music set.

Guetta recently spoke out about the exchange that occurred after Guetta won a Grammy for his remix version of Madonna’s song.

During a YouTube video on the Mcfly et Carlito channel, the DJ claims he was called in for a meeting by the artist because she wanted him to produce her new album, “She tells me that she loves this remix and she suggests that I produce her next album.”

The moment “I arrive for lunch. We talk about everything – the music, what she wants to do with the album. Super nice. It’s just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch. It’s happening. very good and you wonder when we start working together.”

All of a sudden, however, everything went wrong, “Suddenly, she makes a face and she says to me, “I’m sorry, we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye!”

What makes Madonna’s statement even weirder is that she has previously worked with a number of Scorpio artists like critically acclaimed director Diablo Cody.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer [and] a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

