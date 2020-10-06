Badar Rasheed controversy: PML-N accuses Chaudhry Sarwar of having hand in case against Nawaz Sharif

PML-N lawmaker in Punjab Azma Bukhari (L) and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar. — Geo News/File

PML-N on Tuesday accused Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar of having a hand in the criminal conspiracy case filed against party supremo Nawaz Sharif.



PML-N's lawmaker in Punjab, Azma Bukhari alleged that the case against Nawaz had been registered at the behest of Sarwar, adding that Sarwar is the Centre's representative in Punjab.

She said that the complainant, Badar Rasheed, has been seen in photos alongside Chaudhry Sarwar, Sheikh Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry.

Bukhari said that that the man fought the elections on a PTI ticket and is a union council chairman. She claimed that he is also a member of the "labour wing".

Bukhari said that five cases have been registered against Rasheed, including on charges of robbery and attempted murder. "Imran Khan's precious patriot is no more than a criminal," she said.

"PTI members were already wanton in intelligence, but it seems they have no clue of the requirements of the law," she remarked.

The PML-N spokesperson said that the clauses included in the case are ones that cannot be added in by a police officer without express approval by the government.

She added that Fawad Chaudhry was shedding “crocodile tears” to claim that the prime minister had no knowledge about the FIR.

“Imran sahab, if you do not know about the orders and powers of the executive, then why are you in the Prime Minister's House?” asked Bukhari.

She added that the prime minister will have to answer for every injustice done to Nawaz Sharif and PML-N workers.

Furthermore, the party's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that Rasheed has now "been made to disappear".



Sarwar distances himself from case



Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Ghulam Sarwar, responding to his alleged association with the complainant, said it was highly regrettable.



"The allegation against me that I filed the case is highly regrettable," said Sarwar.

"I have never declared anyone a traitor," he added.

The Punjab governor said that the man in question, Badar Rasheed, "also has photos with members of the PML-N and the establishment".

"Both good and bad people come to visit me," he said, in his defense.

He said that the PTI categorically denies any involvement in the matter, adding that the facts behind the case must be brought to light.

Sarwar said that in Pakistan "everything is unique". He stressed on the need to develop a strategy to "better control social media".

He said people like Badar Rasheed flip flop between parties all the time.

"I think an FIR should not have been filed (against Nawaz Sharif)," he added.

Earlier, the governor's spokesperson had distanced him from the controversy saying that the Sarwar had no role in the lodging of the case against Nawaz Sharif.

The spokesperson also said that multiple people visit the Punjab governor and it was a matter of “routine” to take pictures with him.

PTI Punjab president Ijaz Chaudhry also distanced the party from Badar Rasheed and said that he has no association with them. He added that PTI did not have any youth wing.