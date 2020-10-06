'India not interested in Kulbhushan Jadhav's future, it is doing only politics on the matter'

Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav speaks in front of a camera. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: India is not interested in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case and is only doing politics over the issue, said Attorney General Khalid Javed on Tuesday.



The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was holding a hearing into the Ministry of Law's petition to appoint an attorney for Indian spy Jadhav. A three-member bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Justice Miangul Hassan heard the petition.



"India, in its reply to Pakistan on September 7, raised four objections in the Kulbhushan case," said Attorney General Khalid Javed told the court. "India's all four objections are baseless," he added.



The attorney general informed the court that India had raised objections on "meaningless consular access" to Jadhav and had protested against Pakistan's decision to not allow an Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav.



"They asked for a convener council practising in London to represent Jadhav," said the attorney general. "it seems as if India is not interested in Jadhav's future, it is only pursuing the matter for political reasons."

Khalid to the court that India had once again refused to become a part of the judicial proceedings concerning the spy. Stating that India was "running away" from the judicial process, he said that the only option that was left on the table was for the Pakistani government to appoint a lawyer to represent the death row inmate.



"Can the court, on its own, appoint a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav?" asked Chief Justice Athar Minallah. "Help the court in figuring out the implications of what consequences will occur if a lawyer if appointed [for the Indian spy] without India and Jadhav's permission?"

The court asked the attorney general whether such a move will fulfill the legal requirements of an effective review process.



At this, the attorney general responded that India should formally apply for a request to represent Jadhav and obtain legal documents through the proper process.



"Was Commander Jadhav issued a copy of the last court order?" asked the IHC chief justice.



"An order of the copy was provided to him," responded the attorney general.



Justice Minallah then told the court's assistant, Hamid Khan, to ensure that the directives of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) are followed in Jadhav's matter.



The court suspended proceedings of the petition till November 9.

