Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

'India not interested in Kulbhushan Jadhav's future, it is doing only politics on the matter'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav speaks in front of a camera. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: India is not interested in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case and is only doing politics over the issue, said Attorney General Khalid Javed on Tuesday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was holding a hearing into the Ministry of Law's petition to appoint an attorney for Indian spy Jadhav. A three-member bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Justice Miangul Hassan heard the petition.

Read more: Govt moves IHC to appoint legal counsel for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

"India, in its reply to Pakistan on September 7, raised four objections in the Kulbhushan case," said Attorney General Khalid Javed told the court. "India's all four objections are baseless," he added.

The attorney general informed the court that India had raised objections on "meaningless consular access" to Jadhav and had protested against Pakistan's decision to not allow an Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav.

"They asked for a convener council practising in London to represent Jadhav," said the attorney general. "it seems as if India is not interested in Jadhav's future, it is only pursuing the matter for political reasons."

Khalid to the court that India had once again refused to become a part of the judicial proceedings concerning the spy. Stating that India was "running away" from the judicial process, he said that the only option that was left on the table was for the Pakistani government to appoint a lawyer to represent the death row inmate.

"Can the court, on its own, appoint a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav?" asked Chief Justice Athar Minallah. "Help the court in figuring out the implications of what consequences will occur if a lawyer if appointed [for the Indian spy] without India and Jadhav's permission?"

The court asked the attorney general whether such a move will fulfill the legal requirements of an effective review process.

At this, the attorney general responded that India should formally apply for a request to represent Jadhav and obtain legal documents through the proper process.

"Was Commander Jadhav issued a copy of the last court order?" asked the IHC chief justice.

"An order of the copy was provided to him," responded the attorney general.

Justice Minallah then told the court's assistant, Hamid Khan, to ensure that the directives of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) are followed in Jadhav's matter.

The court suspended proceedings of the petition till November 9. 

Govt moves IHC to appoint legal counsel for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

The government had approached IHC in July to appoint a legal representative for Jadhav.

The move was made in the light of the ICJ's July 17, 2019 decision, following which the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, 2020 was enacted to implement the court's verdict.

Read more: India rejects Pakistan's offer of consular access to spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

According to the petition, Jadhav refused to file a petition against his sentence.

The Indian spy cannot appoint a lawyer in Pakistan without India's assistance, while New Delhi is also reluctant to avail the facility under the ordinance, the petition said.

The government, in the petition, had asked the court to appoint a legal representative for Jadhav so that Pakistan can fulfil its responsibility to see to the implementation of the ICJ's decision.

On July 17, Pakistan had offered Jadhav consular access for a third time, after the second opportunity was not fully availed.

Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav?

According to the Foreign Office, Jadhav is a serving commander of Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The spy was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.

According to the FO statement, he had confessed during investigation to "to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in loss of many precious human lives".

"He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan," the statement added.

Jadhav was given a death sentence by a Pakistan military court on April 10, 2017.

More From Pakistan:

Fire breaks out in warehouse in Karachi's Shershah area

Fire breaks out in warehouse in Karachi's Shershah area
Karachi coronavirus hotspot areas increase to 26

Karachi coronavirus hotspot areas increase to 26
HEC Ehsaas Scholarship 2020: Who can apply, how can you apply and what will it cover?

HEC Ehsaas Scholarship 2020: Who can apply, how can you apply and what will it cover?
Badar Rasheed controversy: PML-N accuses Chaudhry Sarwar of having hand in case against Nawaz Sharif

Badar Rasheed controversy: PML-N accuses Chaudhry Sarwar of having hand in case against Nawaz Sharif
Documents reveal school bag weight limits to be set by KP government

Documents reveal school bag weight limits to be set by KP government
Accountability court orders Suleman Shahbaz be declared an absconder

Accountability court orders Suleman Shahbaz be declared an absconder
Man behind FIR against Nawaz Sharif found to have criminal record

Man behind FIR against Nawaz Sharif found to have criminal record
Video: Policeman slaps woman in Gujranwala

Video: Policeman slaps woman in Gujranwala
2nd year result for pre-engineering group announced

2nd year result for pre-engineering group announced
FIR against Nawaz Sharif not filed on behalf of state: Lahore police

FIR against Nawaz Sharif not filed on behalf of state: Lahore police
Throwback: How did Arshad Khan become the famous ‘Chaiwala’?

Throwback: How did Arshad Khan become the famous ‘Chaiwala’?
Professor shot dead in Peshawar on World Teacher’s Day

Professor shot dead in Peshawar on World Teacher’s Day

Latest

view all