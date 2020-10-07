Rihanna apologises after upsetting Muslim fans during fashion show: 'I'm incredibly disheartened'

Rihanna received immense flak after she she hurt the sentiments of her Muslim fans during her latest fashion show.



The Savage x Fenty CEO sought apology from her fans belonging to the Islamic faith for using sacred versus in a song during the course of the event.

The makeup mogul said it was an 'honest mistake' and that she is 'incredibly disheartened' because of it.

Addressing the matter, Rihanna penned a note on Instagram, "I'd like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show," she wrote.

The singer added that she did not intend to disrespect any religion.

"I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I'm incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih," she added.



