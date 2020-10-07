Prince Charles addresses wife Camilla as 'my darling' in leaked letters

Prince Charles exchanged a slew of letters to royal maid Marjorie Dawson in an attempt to inform her about the events transpiring in his personal life.



Much to the people's surprise the letters have been discovered and will now be made available to the public very soon.

As reported by The Mirror, the letters have Charles referring to his wife as “my Darling Camilla” while also admitting that the death of Queen Mother in 2002 left an “enormous chasm” in his life.

“You can have no idea how lucky I am to have my Darling Camilla," the Prince of Wales wrote.

In one of the other notes, Charles extends an invite to his wedding with Princess Diana in 1982, telling Marjorie “don’t forget to go to the loo” in an amusing exchange.

“Don't forget to go to the loo before the wedding - it could be a very long wait in the cathedral!”

Following the birth of Prince William in 1982, Charles wrote, “We are rapidly discovering what it is to be proud parents!”

These letters were discovered by Marjorie's family last year after she passed away, aged 104.

Not just that, the notes will go on sale, fetching as much as £10,000 by its collector.