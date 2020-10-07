Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Simi Garewal ‘disgusted’ by Kangana Ranaut as she walks back on support

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

One fan reminded Simi Garewal had once appreciated Kangana’s stance on SSR’s death case

Simi Garewal has backtracked on her support for actor Kangana Ranaut in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The famed talk show host turned to her Twitter and expressed her ‘disgust’ indirectly at the Queen star and all those who have been using the deceased star to fuel their own motives.

Responding to an article about Mumbai Police taking action against those defaming Bollywood through fake social media profiles, Garewel wrote: "Good move @MumbaiPolice. What about exposing those that milked, spread fake news & exploited #SSR death for selfish gains? Action shud be taken against them too."

One user was quick to remind her that she had once appreciated Kangana’s stance on SSR’s death case.

“I'm sorry mam but I remember even you falling prey to the propaganda and believing that SSR was murdered. Plus your constant appreciation for a bigoted individual like Kangana who only milked his death for personal vendetta," wrote the Twitter user.

Responding to them, Garewel said: "Sarah in the beginning we were all shocked & grasping for any clues & news. But when the abject motives emerged & continued ad nauseam, I'm disgusted!! They've been feasting on Sushant's death!!"

