Wednesday Oct 07 2020
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade takes a break from Instagram?

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Fans of Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade are convinced that she has taken an unannounced break from Instagram.

The last time she appeared on the photo and video sharing app was on May 5.

 "Where did you go? Miss your posts!," wrote a fan while commenting on one of Hailie Jade's photos.

The picture of Marshal Mathers aka Eminem's daughter was posted on during the coronavirius lockdown and fans have not heard from the Hailie since then.

She has made good name for herself as a social media influencer , amassing over two million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

Hailie's absence from Instagram has left fans worrying about her, with many people taking to other social media platforms to ask about her whereabouts.

A look at the social media discussions suggests that her fans think Eminem's daughter has taken a break from Instagram.

But according to Hailie's last Instagram post, she had been active on her Instagram stories after May 5.



