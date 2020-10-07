Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber approves of Amanda Kloot's Trump criticism

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Hailey Bieber was among thousands of people who approved of Amanda Kloot's criticism of President Donald Trump's tweet in which he had asked people not to let  COVID-19 "dominate your life". 

Kloots, the widow of actor Nick Cordero, called out Trump for his dismissive tweets about the disease that killed her husband.

Thousands of people sent message of support to Amanda and sympathized with her.

Among them was Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber who took to her Instagram stories to share Amanda Kloot's statement as a sign of her approval.

Check out her Insta story:


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's absence makes William take role of 'People's Prince'

Prince Harry's absence makes William take role of 'People's Prince'
Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski steals all attention with her new post

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski steals all attention with her new post
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade takes a break from Instagram?

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade takes a break from Instagram?
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic stuns in new photo-shoot

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic stuns in new photo-shoot
Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton’s wedding rings secret revealed

Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton’s wedding rings secret revealed
Meghan Markle almost lost ‘Suits’ role to Prince Harry’s ex Jenna Coleman

Meghan Markle almost lost ‘Suits’ role to Prince Harry’s ex Jenna Coleman
Prince Harry ‘under pressure to return home’ after former British army head’s plea

Prince Harry ‘under pressure to return home’ after former British army head’s plea

Jennifer Aniston’s post-divorce confession about Brad Pitt: ‘I’ll always love him’

Jennifer Aniston’s post-divorce confession about Brad Pitt: ‘I’ll always love him’
Meghan Markle is royal family’s 'only self-made millionaire’

Meghan Markle is royal family’s 'only self-made millionaire’
Queen Elizabeth’s plan for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed

Queen Elizabeth’s plan for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in former boyfriend Sushant Singh's suicide case

Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in former boyfriend Sushant Singh's suicide case
Princess Beatrice termed ‘idiot’ for swooshing sword across Ed Sheeran’s face

Princess Beatrice termed ‘idiot’ for swooshing sword across Ed Sheeran’s face

Latest

view all