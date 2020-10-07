Hailey Bieber approves of Amanda Kloot's Trump criticism

Hailey Bieber was among thousands of people who approved of Amanda Kloot's criticism of President Donald Trump's tweet in which he had asked people not to let COVID-19 "dominate your life".



Kloots, the widow of actor Nick Cordero, called out Trump for his dismissive tweets about the disease that killed her husband.



Thousands of people sent message of support to Amanda and sympathized with her.

Among them was Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber who took to her Instagram stories to share Amanda Kloot's statement as a sign of her approval.

Check out her Insta story:



