Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Trainor expecting first child with husband Daryl Sabara

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Meghan Trainor expecting first child with husband Daryl Sabara 

Meghan Trainor will be soon blessed with her first child with husband Daryl Sabara.

The couple announced the ecstatic news while appearing on the Today show on Tuesday.

"I'm very good as you can tell — it's all Christmas here," Trainor says, adding, "But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest."

She then says, "Hit it, Daryl," and with that her husband proudly reveals, "We're pregnant!"

"We're so excited we couldn't sleep," says Trainor. "We've been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I've told Hoda since I was 19, going to the Today show, 'I will have the most babies in the world.' "

She further shares, "Every time I see you, I'm like, it's going to happen — and it finally happened!"

Trainor and Sabara tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony back in December 2018 after dating for two years. 



More From Entertainment:

Malala to join Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to discuss girls’ right to education

Malala to join Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to discuss girls’ right to education

Prince Harry deemed as 'rebel' by palace residents as opposed to Prince William

Prince Harry deemed as 'rebel' by palace residents as opposed to Prince William
Queen Elizabeth breaks royal tradition to invite Kate Middleton to important event

Queen Elizabeth breaks royal tradition to invite Kate Middleton to important event

Queen Elizabeth makes much-awaited return to Windsor Castle leaving Prince Philip behind

Queen Elizabeth makes much-awaited return to Windsor Castle leaving Prince Philip behind
Demi Lovato unfazed by Max Ehrich split, 'has fully cut him out'

Demi Lovato unfazed by Max Ehrich split, 'has fully cut him out'
Kim Kardashian makes emotional appearance on David Letterman show

Kim Kardashian makes emotional appearance on David Letterman show

Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith 'just friends' despite intimate outings

Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith 'just friends' despite intimate outings

Demi Lovato officially moves Max Ehrich's belongings out of her house

Demi Lovato officially moves Max Ehrich's belongings out of her house

Stassi Schroeder reveals she tied the knot with Beau Clark last month

Stassi Schroeder reveals she tied the knot with Beau Clark last month
'The Morning Show': Reese Witherspoon shares her excitement as production resumes

'The Morning Show': Reese Witherspoon shares her excitement as production resumes
Kendall Jenner's latest appearance with Fai Khadra sets tongues wagging

Kendall Jenner's latest appearance with Fai Khadra sets tongues wagging
Jennifer Aniston to accomplish her ultimate dream before quitting showbiz

Jennifer Aniston to accomplish her ultimate dream before quitting showbiz

Latest

view all