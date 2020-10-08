Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 08 2020
Demi Lovato officially moves Max Ehrich's belongings out of her house

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Demi Lovato is sustaining her sanity post dramatic breakup with Max Ehrich, making sure there are no remnants of the past.

The songstress recently moved out all of Ehrich's stuff, along with her massive engagement ring. 

Returning the ring meant a great deal to Lovato, as she made sure Ehrich moves out of her house officially.

Sources added that Ehrich's team “picked up his stuff” on Tuesday from Lovato's residence.

“Demi was not there. The exchange happened between their teams," the insider revealed.

Along the stuff that was returned was Lovato's extremely pricey diamond ring which was estimated to be in the whopping $2.5 and $5 million price range.

“Max did not expect to get the ring back, so it was a very nice gesture and meant a lot,” said the insider. “Although he is still heartbroken over the breakup and they have not talked, he felt this was a way for Demi to say goodbye to him and sorry for the way the breakup went down. It was very amicable.”

Although Ehrich was having issues with handling the public gracefully, with his erratic and extremely disturbing social media posts making matters worse, he somehow seemed positive after moving out.

“He now he feels like they can both start fresh and heal peacefully. He finally feels like he can move on,” the source revealed. 

‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy to depict love in the times of corona in her new film

Malala to join Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to discuss girls’ right to education

Prince Harry deemed as 'rebel' by palace residents as opposed to Prince William

Queen Elizabeth breaks royal tradition to invite Kate Middleton to important event

Queen Elizabeth makes much-awaited return to Windsor Castle leaving Prince Philip behind

Demi Lovato unfazed by Max Ehrich split, 'has fully cut him out'

Kim Kardashian makes emotional appearance on David Letterman show

Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith 'just friends' despite intimate outings

Meghan Trainor expecting first child with husband Daryl Sabara

Stassi Schroeder reveals she tied the knot with Beau Clark last month

'The Morning Show': Reese Witherspoon shares her excitement as production resumes

Kendall Jenner's latest appearance with Fai Khadra sets tongues wagging

