Demi Lovato officially moves Max Ehrich's belongings out of her house

Demi Lovato is sustaining her sanity post dramatic breakup with Max Ehrich, making sure there are no remnants of the past.



The songstress recently moved out all of Ehrich's stuff, along with her massive engagement ring.

Returning the ring meant a great deal to Lovato, as she made sure Ehrich moves out of her house officially.



Sources added that Ehrich's team “picked up his stuff” on Tuesday from Lovato's residence.

“Demi was not there. The exchange happened between their teams," the insider revealed.

Along the stuff that was returned was Lovato's extremely pricey diamond ring which was estimated to be in the whopping $2.5 and $5 million price range.

“Max did not expect to get the ring back, so it was a very nice gesture and meant a lot,” said the insider. “Although he is still heartbroken over the breakup and they have not talked, he felt this was a way for Demi to say goodbye to him and sorry for the way the breakup went down. It was very amicable.”

Although Ehrich was having issues with handling the public gracefully, with his erratic and extremely disturbing social media posts making matters worse, he somehow seemed positive after moving out.

“He now he feels like they can both start fresh and heal peacefully. He finally feels like he can move on,” the source revealed.