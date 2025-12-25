Music legends to iconic actors: Stars who passed away on Christmas

Christmas Day is often a time for celebration, but over the years, it has also seen the tragic loss of many famous stars.

Here are some stars who left the world on Christmas Day, leaving fans heartbroken.



George Michael

Music legend George Michael was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53.

His boyfriend Fadi Fawaz discovered him in bed that morning. However, a coroner later confirmed George died from natural causes, including heart complications and fatty liver.

Melanie Panayiotou

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou passed away on Christmas Day 2019 at the age of 59.

The family said she “passed away suddenly” after falling into a diabetic coma.

Charlie Chaplin

Silent film star Charlie Chaplin died on Christmas Day 1977 at the age of 88.

The late star suffered several strokes and was in poor health for years. A private funeral was held two days later.

James Brown

Funk singer James Brown passed away on Christmas Day 2006 at 73.

He felt weak during a dental appointment and was taken to the hospital and later he died from heart failure linked to pneumonia.

His manager said James whispered, “I’m going away tonight,” before passing peacefully.

Dean Martin

Singer and actor Dean Martin died on Christmas Day 1995 at 78 at his home in Beverly Hills.

He had lung cancer but refused surgery. Moreover, fans paid tribute and the Las Vegas Strip dimmed its lights in his honour.

Eartha Kitt

Singer and actress Eartha Kitt died on Christmas Day 2008 at 81 from colon cancer.

Her daughter was with her in her final moments and said Eartha left world with the same energy and spirit she lived with.