Why did Chris Evans lie about return as Steve Rogers in 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

Chris Evans to return as Captain America despite denying rumours of comeback

Chris Evans has finally marked officially marked his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers aka Captain America.

The Marvel studio released the first teaser of Avengers: Doomsday in which they confirmed the presence of the 44-year-old actor as Captain America.

His appearance in the teaser was quite surprising for fans considering that the Gifted actor himself claimed that he has happily retired from MCU.

Back in January 2025, Evans was asked by Esquire magazine about the rumours of his return to the new Avengers movie.

His exact words were, “That’s not true, though. This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years — ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no — happily retired!”

Later, during the promotion of his film Materialists, the actor stated, “It’s sad not to be back with the band, you feel like you weren’t invited to the party.”

Marvel fans are now saying that “Chris played the Andrew Garfield card”.

Previously, Garfield kept his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home a secret; not just from fans, but he also didn’t tell his close friends about the role. Only his father and brother knew about it.

He kept on denying the rumours of his return as Peter Parker alongwith Tom Holland and Tobby Maguire, until the viewers saw him in the movie after release.

Internet is flooding with comments like, “Proud of Andrew Garfield coaching center”, “Close enough. Welcome back Andrew Garfield” and “the Andrew Garfield syndrome.”

Evans will be reuniting with Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian and Tom Hiddleston for the 2026 Russo brothers movie, slated to release on December 18.