 
Geo News

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker go all out for Alabama's 20th birthday

Travis Barker shares Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 25, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker go all out for Alabamas 20th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker marked a milestone in their blended family with a lavish celebration for Alabama Barker’s 20th birthday on Christmas Eve.

The Blink‑182 drummer and his wife showered Alabama with luxury gifts that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Travis presented his daughter with a diamond‑paved Cartier Love bracelet valued at around $38,000.

Kourtney gifted her stepdaughter a pink Hermès Birkin bag worth more than $20,000.

Alabama took to Instagram to share excitement and write heartfelt notes of thanks to both her dad and stepmom.

"I love you !!!!!" Alabama wrote to The Kardashians star alongside a snapshot of the Hermès purse.

Kourtney, who has known Alabama since she was eight, also shared a touching birthday message.

"May this next year be filled with love and peace and laughter. I love you and all our laughs!” the emotional note read.

The couple transformed their home into a festive wonderland.

Bouquets of blush roses and rose‑gold balloons spelling out “2‑0” filled the space.

Turmeric lattes decorated with “I ♥ Alabama” added a personal touch.

The celebration also included carousel‑themed décor.

A holiday menu curated by celebrity chef Brooke Baevsky featured citrus pear salad, plant‑based pumpkin chickpea cakes, and gluten‑free gingerbread cookies.

More From Entertainment

Paul Rudd, Jack Black reveal their biggest challenge on set of ‘Anaconda'
Paul Rudd, Jack Black reveal their biggest challenge on set of ‘Anaconda'
'Avengers: Endgame' director finds plot hole in Christmas movie 'Home Alone'
'Avengers: Endgame' director finds plot hole in Christmas movie 'Home Alone'
Billy Crudup reveals onstage panic attack during theatre play
Billy Crudup reveals onstage panic attack during theatre play
Brooklyn Beckham remains unfazed amid Instagram fallout with family
Brooklyn Beckham remains unfazed amid Instagram fallout with family
‘Bridgerton' stars Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha tease big surprise on Chirstmas
‘Bridgerton' stars Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha tease big surprise on Chirstmas
Brad Pitt lands under fire with new legal troubles amid Angelina Jolie case
Brad Pitt lands under fire with new legal troubles amid Angelina Jolie case