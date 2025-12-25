Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker go all out for Alabama's 20th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker marked a milestone in their blended family with a lavish celebration for Alabama Barker’s 20th birthday on Christmas Eve.

The Blink‑182 drummer and his wife showered Alabama with luxury gifts that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Travis presented his daughter with a diamond‑paved Cartier Love bracelet valued at around $38,000.

Kourtney gifted her stepdaughter a pink Hermès Birkin bag worth more than $20,000.

Alabama took to Instagram to share excitement and write heartfelt notes of thanks to both her dad and stepmom.

"I love you !!!!!" Alabama wrote to The Kardashians star alongside a snapshot of the Hermès purse.

Kourtney, who has known Alabama since she was eight, also shared a touching birthday message.

"May this next year be filled with love and peace and laughter. I love you and all our laughs!” the emotional note read.

The couple transformed their home into a festive wonderland.

Bouquets of blush roses and rose‑gold balloons spelling out “2‑0” filled the space.

Turmeric lattes decorated with “I ♥ Alabama” added a personal touch.

The celebration also included carousel‑themed décor.

A holiday menu curated by celebrity chef Brooke Baevsky featured citrus pear salad, plant‑based pumpkin chickpea cakes, and gluten‑free gingerbread cookies.