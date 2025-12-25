Brooklyn Beckham calls Nicola Peltz ‘everything' after blocking family

Brooklyn Beckham shared a heartfelt message for his wife Nicola Peltz on Christmas Eve, calling her his “everything” in an Instagram post.

The couple celebrated the holidays with Nicola’s family in Miami, marking a festive moment amid a growing rift with Brooklyn’s own family.

The 26-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham posted a photo of himself and Nicola holding hands, while her parents looked on.

Fans noted the timing of the post came shortly after Brooklyn blocked his parents and siblings on social media, sparking more buzz about the family feud.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn also shared a TikTok video walking through a city with Lady Gaga’s Telephone playing.

He highlighted the lyric “sorry I cannot hear you I’m kinda busy,” which many felt was aimed at his family.

Meanwhile, his parents spent Christmas with their younger children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

However, the Beckhams were seen having fun decorating a tree and enjoying drinks together.

Sources said the couple still love Brooklyn and hope he reconnects with them.