Saif Ali Khan was downgraded at an award show over pressure from the higher-ups

Thursday Oct 08 2020
Bollywood megastar Saif Ali Khan spoke out against award shows in the industry and how they are rarely ever given on the basis of merit.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Tanhaji star revealed how he was once downgraded at an award show when someone told him last minute that he will not be receiving an award he was told he would as someone else pressured them.

“Yes, I was seen to be undeserving of the few awards that I received earlier in my career, including the National award for Hum Tum. But I think over the years I’ve proven myself to be more worthy of recognition,” said Saif.

“To be honest, I don’t believe in them. Some years ago I was called for an awards function. When I got there someone higher up in the organization told me, ‘We wanted to give you the Best Actor award. But you know how it is. We’ll give you the award for Best Actor in a comic role.’”

“Why we haven’t created that environment of camaraderie is a debate for some student of sociology to figure out,” he said.

“As I see them, awards functions are an excuse to make some money by performing on stage. If you have the intelligence, then you spend the money well. That’s what awards are worth as far as I can see. It’s not about pretending to be an art of a community,” he added. 

