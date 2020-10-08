Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan having a dispute? Here's the truth

Varun Dhawan claimed that nobody should be writing articles on his behalf

B-Town heartthrob Varun Dhawan has rubbished rumours of him having a rift with his father David Dhawan about their upcoming film Coolie No 1's release on OTT platforms.

Responding to a report by Bollywood Hungama about the father-son duo having disagreements about the film’s release on OTT platforms, Varun claimed that nobody should be writing articles on his behalf without him interviewing.

“Maybe until I don’t give you an interview you shouldn’t write on my behalf sir,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, David, director of the film spoke about working with his son on the film that also stars Sara Ali Khan.

He told Hindustan Times: “All my life I’ve worked with every hero in the industry, from Amitabh Bachchan to Riteish Deshmukh, over 35 of them. Now, with my son, I’ve found the comfort level so I’m enjoying. If he wasn’t good, I’d not have cast him in my films, that way I’m very professional. I told him, ‘don’t spoil my work’. But he’s extremely disciplined.”